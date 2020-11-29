Fifth Third Bancorp Reduces Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,896 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 68.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,362 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,584,000 after buying an additional 42,316 shares during the period. Lucia Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.2% during the third quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 23,649 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.1% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,727,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $402,706,000 after buying an additional 132,602 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 592,464 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $20,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter worth $348,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “focus list” rating on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.62.

In other news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total transaction of $3,483,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director John B. Hess sold 145,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $5,404,672.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 156,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,812,212.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KKR stock opened at $38.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.84. The company has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 1.48. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.55 and a 1-year high of $39.80.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $573.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. KKR & Co. Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.34%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

