Fifth Third Bancorp Raises Stock Holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 16.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 157.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 715.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 109.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on HP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $19.30 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Helmerich & Payne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.18.

Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $23.75 on Friday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.40 and a 12-month high of $47.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.98.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.06. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 17.81% and a positive return on equity of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $208.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

In related news, VP Michael Lennox sold 2,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total value of $35,770.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,985.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

