Fifth Third Bancorp Has $87,000 Stock Position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HP. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 308,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,121,000 after acquiring an additional 72,343 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,153,000 after acquiring an additional 8,308 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 372.9% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 48,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 38,087 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 29.4% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 3,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the second quarter valued at $454,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

HP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Rowe raised their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. B. Riley downgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.18.

In related news, VP Michael Lennox sold 2,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total value of $35,770.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,985.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 4.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HP opened at $23.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.70 and a 200-day moving average of $17.98. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $47.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 4.09.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $208.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.37 million. Helmerich & Payne had a positive return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 17.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Read More: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP).

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.