Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 1,058.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 55,660 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.05% of Qorvo worth $7,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Qorvo by 915.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Qorvo in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in Qorvo in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Qorvo by 171.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Qorvo from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Qorvo from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Qorvo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on Qorvo from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Qorvo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.63.

In other news, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total value of $247,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,655,658.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.21, for a total transaction of $127,229.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,880,239.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 13,434 shares of company stock valued at $1,767,448 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Qorvo stock opened at $150.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.21, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 4.08. Qorvo, Inc. has a one year low of $67.54 and a one year high of $154.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $139.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.52.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 16.10%. Qorvo’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

