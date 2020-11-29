Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Stock Holdings in Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 459,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,506 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.39% of Red Rock Resorts worth $7,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 906.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 220.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. 50.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RRR stock opened at $22.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 2.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. Red Rock Resorts Inc has a 12-month low of $2.76 and a 12-month high of $27.91.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $353.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.56 million. Red Rock Resorts had a negative net margin of 16.61% and a negative return on equity of 7.41%. Equities analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts Inc will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

RRR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Union Gaming Research raised shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Red Rock Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Red Rock Resorts Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

