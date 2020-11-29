Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $7.90 Million Stake in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,019 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.61% of Mesa Laboratories worth $7,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Mesa Laboratories by 16.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 749,976 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $191,065,000 after buying an additional 104,997 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 4.4% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 499,349 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $127,214,000 after purchasing an additional 20,950 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 4.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 293,614 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $63,655,000 after purchasing an additional 12,383 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 8.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 172,397 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,920,000 after purchasing an additional 13,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 2.8% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 166,256 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,045,000 after purchasing an additional 4,516 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MLAB opened at $274.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 13.18, a quick ratio of 12.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -392.31 and a beta of 0.43. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.90 and a 1 year high of $292.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $274.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.20%.

In other Mesa Laboratories news, Director David M. Kelly sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,990 shares in the company, valued at $732,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory Dinoia sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.55, for a total value of $68,194.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,876.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,440 shares of company stock valued at $2,565,049 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MLAB. KeyCorp began coverage on Mesa Laboratories in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $287.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $333.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. BidaskClub downgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Mesa Laboratories in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.75.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Japan. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and markets biological indicators comprising spore strips, self-contained products, and culture media, as well as process challenge devices; and offers testing services.

