MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,229 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 31,664 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.57% of MicroStrategy worth $8,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in MicroStrategy by 345.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 930 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in MicroStrategy by 116.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,078 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy in the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in MicroStrategy by 139.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,226 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MicroStrategy stock opened at $271.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,260.50 and a beta of 0.72. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a one year low of $90.00 and a one year high of $280.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $186.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.65.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The software maker reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $1.75. The company had revenue of $127.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.26 million. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 7.36%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen X. Graham sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.40, for a total transaction of $1,477,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Phong Le sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.14, for a total transaction of $15,479,100.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,750 shares of company stock valued at $19,677,860. 26.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on MSTR shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BWS Financial upped their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. MicroStrategy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.67.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2020, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

