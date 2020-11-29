Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys Shares of 267,219 Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 267,219 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,169,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 2.34% of Miller Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Miller Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Miller Industries by 476.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,490 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 525.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,960 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Miller Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MLR opened at $34.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $396.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.21. Miller Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.25 and a 52 week high of $38.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $168.37 million during the quarter. Miller Industries had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 4.36%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%.

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms that are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

