Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 12,784 Shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its stake in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,784 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in CyrusOne were worth $7,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in CyrusOne by 109.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,087,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $370,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658,586 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 13,707.2% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,443,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,149,000 after buying an additional 3,418,575 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 8.5% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,044,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,197,000 after buying an additional 161,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 123.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,321,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,632,000 after buying an additional 729,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,811,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CONE. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub cut CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on CyrusOne from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on CyrusOne from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.13.

In related news, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $416,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,066,816. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CONE opened at $69.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.80. CyrusOne Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.72 and a 12 month high of $86.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($1.23). CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. As a group, analysts forecast that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 1st. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is 56.20%.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

