Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 99.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 868,490 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 432,492 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Devon Energy were worth $8,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DVN. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Devon Energy by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,406,746 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,720,000 after acquiring an additional 602,091 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Devon Energy by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,528 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 5,762 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,510 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 234,063 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 50,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Devon Energy by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,175 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,737 shares during the last quarter. 75.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

NYSE DVN opened at $14.78 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $26.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 3.28.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 62.68% and a positive return on equity of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Devon Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 31.88%.

DVN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Capital One Financial raised shares of Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.93.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,955 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.