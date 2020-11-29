Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $8.10 Million Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,366 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $8,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,644,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $791,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,983 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,400,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $769,519,000 after acquiring an additional 425,510 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,107,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,445 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,481,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,461,000 after acquiring an additional 50,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,087,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,887,000 after acquiring an additional 815,512 shares in the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

In related news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total transaction of $159,558.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total value of $201,845.70. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 39,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,852,815.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,912 shares of company stock worth $4,631,731 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ICE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $105.00 to $117.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.00.

Shares of ICE stock opened at $104.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.63. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.51 and a twelve month high of $106.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.82.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.