Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases 201 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) by 45.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land Trust were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TPL. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $186,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPL stock opened at $589.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $509.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $541.56. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 1.93. Texas Pacific Land Trust has a fifty-two week low of $295.05 and a fifty-two week high of $838.50.

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $5.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $2.38. Texas Pacific Land Trust had a return on equity of 46.18% and a net margin of 59.59%. Analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land Trust will post 19.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $10.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Texas Pacific Land Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.17%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TPL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Texas Pacific Land Trust from $751.00 to $679.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

Texas Pacific Land Trust Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Trust holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. The Land and Resource Management segment manages various land and related resources in West Texas. This segment has oil and gas royalty interests; enter into easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and leases land.

