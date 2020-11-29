Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,127 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $8,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CHD. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. 140166 cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.13.

In other news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total value of $2,153,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,768,803.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight stock opened at $86.27 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.23. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.98 and a twelve month high of $98.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.42.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.87%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

