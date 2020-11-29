eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Purchased by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,679 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in eBay by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 28,257 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 12,219 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of eBay by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 158,532 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $8,260,000 after acquiring an additional 44,271 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of eBay by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,787 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of eBay by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 257,188 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $13,399,000 after acquiring an additional 54,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of eBay by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,044 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EBAY. ValuEngine downgraded shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.64.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $51.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.32. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.02 and a fifty-two week high of $61.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.59%.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total transaction of $237,142.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,228,469.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 5,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $266,749.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,454.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,199 shares of company stock valued at $608,592. Company insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

