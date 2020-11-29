Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 54,812 Shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 362,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 54,812 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.67% of CBIZ worth $8,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of CBIZ by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,856,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,465,000 after acquiring an additional 238,940 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBIZ during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,390,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of CBIZ by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,464,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,111,000 after acquiring an additional 50,166 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBIZ during the 2nd quarter valued at $16,523,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of CBIZ by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 343,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,225,000 after acquiring an additional 75,306 shares during the period. 78.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CBZ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of CBIZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

In other CBIZ news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $378,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 258,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,516,419. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Ware H. Grove sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $148,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 243,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,028,284.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,400 shares of company stock worth $560,520. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CBZ opened at $24.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. CBIZ, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.85 and a fifty-two week high of $28.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.13 and its 200 day moving average is $23.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 0.59.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. CBIZ had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $238.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. CBIZ’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

CBIZ Company Profile

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company's financial services include accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services. Its benefits and insurance services comprise group health benefits consulting, payroll, property and casualty, and retirement plan services.

