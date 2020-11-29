Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Stock Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 94,147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,669 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.12% of Williams-Sonoma worth $8,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 5.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 67.1% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,823 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 8,363 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 194.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 24,859 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 16,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Shares of WSM stock opened at $109.94 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.01 and a 1 year high of $114.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $1.04. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 36.53%. Equities research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 35,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.93, for a total transaction of $3,637,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 466,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,504,338.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $280,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,660,710.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WSM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $112.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Williams-Sonoma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.17.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.