International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,891 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 32,317 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in International Business Machines were worth $8,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,298,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $401,268,000 after acquiring an additional 148,686 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,991,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,924,000 after acquiring an additional 386,019 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,180,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,677,000 after acquiring an additional 4,143 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 985,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,048,000 after acquiring an additional 30,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 960,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,845,000 after acquiring an additional 11,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $124.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $110.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $90.56 and a one year high of $158.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $118.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.64.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58. The company had revenue of $17.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

In related news, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $107.74 per share, with a total value of $161,610.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,106.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alex Gorsky purchased 4,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $117.86 per share, for a total transaction of $498,783.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,232 shares in the company, valued at $498,783.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 13,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,513,946. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on IBM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.06.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated solutions and services company worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

