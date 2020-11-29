Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $9 Million Stake in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,786 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 21,904 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.49% of Rogers worth $9,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Rogers during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in Rogers during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Rogers during the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Rogers by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,662 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rogers during the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. 97.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Rogers stock opened at $150.52 on Friday. Rogers Co. has a one year low of $75.72 and a one year high of $156.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.49 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 6.10 and a quick ratio of 4.81.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.45. Rogers had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 2.78%. The business had revenue of $201.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rogers Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.00.

In other Rogers news, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.38, for a total transaction of $627,348.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,763,666.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Benjamin Mcneil Buckley sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total value of $32,433.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,375 shares of company stock valued at $846,472 over the last ninety days. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

