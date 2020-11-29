Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases 451 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,305 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Haverford Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 213,757 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $11,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Motco raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 115,242 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $6,413,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. CCM Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 210,755 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $11,728,000 after purchasing an additional 4,923 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 29,825 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA increased its holdings in The TJX Companies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 420,376 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $23,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TJX. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $63.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.04.

TJX stock opened at $63.22 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.72 and a 12 month high of $65.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.43. The stock has a market cap of $75.80 billion, a PE ratio of 110.91, a P/E/G ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.73.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.31. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 13.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other The TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 22,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,233,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,796,375.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total transaction of $4,768,548.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 269,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,514,401.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 120,092 shares of company stock valued at $7,237,558. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

