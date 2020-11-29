Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 10,150 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 69.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,845 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,150 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Pool were worth $8,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 3.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,483 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,850,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 1.7% in the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 39,565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,236,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 25.2% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 9,974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pool in the third quarter valued at approximately $584,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Pool in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 94.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $343.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.95 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $351.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $304.74. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $160.35 and a 1 year high of $391.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.20 million. Pool had a return on equity of 69.72% and a net margin of 8.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.79%.

In related news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 609 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.04, for a total value of $227,790.36. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 14,442 shares in the company, valued at $5,401,885.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.05, for a total value of $3,670,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,819,031.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,049 shares of company stock worth $21,314,267. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Sidoti increased their price objective on Pool from $307.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Stephens assumed coverage on Pool in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $326.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 25th. BidaskClub raised Pool from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Pool from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.50.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and spas and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

