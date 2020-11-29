iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) Stake Boosted by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 204,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,057 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.61% of iShares Europe ETF worth $8,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 139.1% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 32,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 18,649 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Europe ETF in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 80,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after buying an additional 3,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 48.7% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 6,190 shares during the last quarter.

IEV stock opened at $46.83 on Friday. iShares Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $29.49 and a 1 year high of $47.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.00.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

