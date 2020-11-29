Fisher Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,341,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,151,848,000 after buying an additional 3,442,034 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,563,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,102,108,000 after buying an additional 790,696 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,669,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $275,640,000 after buying an additional 3,376,291 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,797,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $254,102,000 after buying an additional 1,722,228 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,124,521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $191,555,000 after buying an additional 625,986 shares during the period. 73.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MPC has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.47.

NYSE MPC opened at $41.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.75. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $15.26 and a 52 week high of $62.14.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by $0.70. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $17.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 46.96%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

