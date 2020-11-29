Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 83,514 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,848 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 83,514 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.17% of BWX Technologies worth $9,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BWXT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 9.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 6,233 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $738,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 30.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 397.0% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 22,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 17,914 shares during the last quarter. 83.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

In other BWX Technologies news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total value of $58,520.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,304,204.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 3,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total transaction of $165,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,337 shares in the company, valued at $5,489,362.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,600 shares of company stock worth $368,812 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BWX Technologies stock opened at $57.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.40 and a 1-year high of $70.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $520.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.24 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 61.50%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 29.01%.

BWXT has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of BWX Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. BWX Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.17.

BWX Technologies Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT).

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.