Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 29,223 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 29,223 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.17% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $9,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the third quarter worth about $66,000.

Several research analysts recently commented on SITE shares. TheStreet raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.38.

NYSE:SITE opened at $137.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.47 and a beta of 1.20. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.29 and a 12-month high of $147.88.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $751.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.78 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 4.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.24, for a total transaction of $1,788,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 377,065 shares in the company, valued at $44,961,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, both field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

