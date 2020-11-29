Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Acquired by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,961 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Altria Group were worth $8,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 269.5% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 62.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE:MO opened at $40.37 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $51.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The firm has a market cap of $75.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.48.
MO has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Altria Group from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.83.
About Altria Group
Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.
