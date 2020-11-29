Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Acquired by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,961 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Altria Group were worth $8,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 269.5% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 62.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MO opened at $40.37 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $51.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The firm has a market cap of $75.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.48.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MO has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Altria Group from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.83.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

