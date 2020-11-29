Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Acquired by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 300.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 96,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,565 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $9,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BIV. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,383,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,932,000 after acquiring an additional 787,617 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 260,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,244,000 after buying an additional 97,769 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, StrongBox Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 40,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the period.

Shares of BIV opened at $93.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.13. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $83.21 and a 1 year high of $94.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

