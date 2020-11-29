Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Stake in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,054 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.32% of Cohen & Steers worth $8,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 194.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 985 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers in the third quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers during the second quarter worth about $136,000. 43.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded shares of Cohen & Steers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th.

Cohen & Steers stock opened at $72.51 on Friday. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.52 and a 12-month high of $78.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.82.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The asset manager reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 28.26% and a return on equity of 58.44%. The firm had revenue of $111.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Cohen & Steers’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cohen & Steers, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $1.39 per share. This is a boost from Cohen & Steers’s previous None dividend of $0.39. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.70%.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

