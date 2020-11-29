Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) by 2.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 231,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,516 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Health Catalyst were worth $8,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCAT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Health Catalyst in the third quarter worth $57,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in Health Catalyst in the third quarter worth $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 415.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 274.4% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on HCAT. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

In related news, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 2,242 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $70,286.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,498 shares in the company, valued at $830,712.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Anita Pramoda sold 34,000 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total transaction of $1,162,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,073 shares of company stock worth $3,640,195. Company insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

HCAT stock opened at $36.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 7.91 and a current ratio of 7.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 0.56. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.48 and a 1 year high of $41.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.93.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.06. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 46.91% and a negative return on equity of 20.74%. The business had revenue of $47.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Health Catalyst Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Read More: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.