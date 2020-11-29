Fisher Asset Management LLC Invests $304,000 in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,385 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Successful Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in Corning during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. grew its position in Corning by 5.8% during the third quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 132,545 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,296,000 after buying an additional 7,240 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Corning by 7.6% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 60,234 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,952,000 after buying an additional 4,265 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Corning by 114.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,215,658 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,242,000 after buying an additional 647,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Corning during the second quarter worth approximately $238,000. 75.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GLW shares. Bank of America increased their price target on Corning from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Argus raised their target price on Corning from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Cross Research raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

NYSE GLW opened at $37.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $17.44 and a twelve month high of $37.60. The company has a market cap of $28.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.99 and its 200 day moving average is $30.25.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

In related news, insider Li Fang sold 3,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total transaction of $123,883.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,606.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 54,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total value of $1,783,154.99. In the last three months, insiders have sold 131,614 shares of company stock worth $4,296,225. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

