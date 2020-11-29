Fisher Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 23.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,977,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,456,915,000 after buying an additional 3,121,880 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 107.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,378,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $658,210,000 after purchasing an additional 6,933,714 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,253,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $209,104,000 after purchasing an additional 183,446 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 299.8% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,300,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 184.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,598,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,627 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total value of $103,664.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 86,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,691,474.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 4,038 shares of company stock valued at $220,133 in the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on PEG. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.38.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $59.35 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $34.75 and a 52 week high of $62.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.53.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 59.76%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

