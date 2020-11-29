Fisher Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 112.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 176.2% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 87.1% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 50.0% in the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc purchased 2,129,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $31,946,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Ati Investment Parent, Llc sold 47,625,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $1,047,750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

BAM has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.61.

Shares of NYSE:BAM opened at $41.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $65.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,121.05 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.57 and a 12 month high of $45.61.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 0.06%. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.75%.

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

