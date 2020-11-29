Fisher Asset Management LLC Takes $318,000 Position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,358 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 1st quarter worth $7,630,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 327.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 254,499 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after acquiring an additional 195,012 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 129.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 80,835 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 45,615 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,460 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STM opened at $39.55 on Friday. STMicroelectronics has a 1-year low of $14.67 and a 1-year high of $39.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.04 billion, a PE ratio of 36.62, a P/E/G ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.38.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. STMicroelectronics’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STM. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.06.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

