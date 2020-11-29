Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $319,000 Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 21.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ITA. XR Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,054,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,496,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,820,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 172.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 16,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 125.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after acquiring an additional 12,704 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ITA opened at $189.33 on Friday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $145.00 and a 52 week high of $206.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $168.55 and a 200-day moving average of $164.94.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

