Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 1,033 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Sysco in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Sysco by 102.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group raised its position in Sysco by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Sysco by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Sysco by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Sysco news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 76,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total value of $5,477,804.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,769.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy Newcomb sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $603,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,735,891.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,248,052 shares of company stock valued at $162,812,988. 5.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $71.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $85.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.33. The stock has a market cap of $36.29 billion, a PE ratio of 187.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.20.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. Sysco had a return on equity of 50.53% and a net margin of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.55%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SYY shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Edward Jones upgraded Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Consumer Edge upgraded Sysco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sysco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.22.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

