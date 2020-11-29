Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 621 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,768 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 171.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 301 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

FTNT stock opened at $123.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.14. The company has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.11. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.20 and a 12 month high of $151.95.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $651.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.62 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total value of $1,179,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,130,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $723,057,706.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.24, for a total transaction of $297,906.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,546.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,072 shares of company stock worth $2,574,189 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

FTNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.61.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.