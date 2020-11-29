Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Holdings Trimmed by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 158.4% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 116.7% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 69.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $84.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.44. The company has a market cap of $72.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $58.49 and a 1 year high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CL. UBS Group upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.08.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total value of $30,993.29. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,189,217.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 16,476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total value of $1,377,228.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,649,372.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 262,673 shares of company stock worth $22,315,438. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.