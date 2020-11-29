723 Shares in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Acquired by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 144.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,187,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,877,000 after buying an additional 7,205,678 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 164.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,278,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,605,884,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390,753 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,911,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,189,600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995,923 shares in the last quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 6,856,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,519,000 after purchasing an additional 662,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,479,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,705,000 after purchasing an additional 801,813 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $471.61 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.02 and a 12 month high of $588.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $474.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $334.42. The stock has a market cap of $134.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 604.63, a PEG ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.47. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The business had revenue of $663.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 354.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.88, for a total value of $707,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 11,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.10, for a total transaction of $3,942,232.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 233,375 shares of company stock valued at $105,729,304. Company insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZM. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $375.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $160.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $475.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $411.00 to $501.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $415.56.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

