Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires 19,116 Shares of iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:FILL)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:FILL) by 138.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,116 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,161,000.

Get iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF stock opened at $13.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.83. iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF has a 52-week low of $7.77 and a 52-week high of $19.51.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FILL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:FILL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.