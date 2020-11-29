Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases 785 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 19.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 761,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,639,000 after buying an additional 39,555 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 652,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,076,000 after buying an additional 42,747 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 30.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 613,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,420,000 after buying an additional 143,718 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 21.9% during the third quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 444,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,954,000 after buying an additional 79,919 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 414.7% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 177,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,320,000 after buying an additional 142,833 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock opened at $98.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.58. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a twelve month low of $53.00 and a twelve month high of $100.77.

