Fisher Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) by 21.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,329 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,056,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,428,000 after purchasing an additional 103,508 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 23.3% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 9,381 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 280.2% in the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SHYG opened at $45.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.74. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $36.90 and a 52-week high of $46.75.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.