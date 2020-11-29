Fisher Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 27.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. Motco grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000.

BATS QUAL opened at $112.88 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.98.

Featured Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.