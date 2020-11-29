Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Acquired by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 166.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ITW stock opened at $212.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market cap of $67.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.48. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.94 and a 52 week high of $224.69.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.84%.

ITW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $197.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.00.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

