Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 87 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 951 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MHK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 172.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,252,000 after acquiring an additional 111,552 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 8.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,668,000 after purchasing an additional 20,294 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $923,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 119.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 23,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 167.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,333,000 after purchasing an additional 88,103 shares during the last quarter. 77.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO James Brunk sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $266,240.00. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 56,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total transaction of $7,185,485.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,048 shares of company stock worth $8,465,234 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MHK. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $119.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $75.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mohawk Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.48.

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock opened at $130.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.21. The company has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.44. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.62 and a 12-month high of $144.37.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. Analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

