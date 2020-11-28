Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 599,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,062 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Newell Brands worth $10,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 1,402.7% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 640.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 35,350.0% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 6,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,363 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 173.7% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 7,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043 shares during the period. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 167.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 5,235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NWL. Citigroup lifted their price target on Newell Brands from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Newell Brands from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Newell Brands from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Newell Brands from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.57.

Newell Brands stock opened at $21.07 on Friday. Newell Brands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.44 and a fifty-two week high of $21.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.62.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.40. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 46.92%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.45%.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Appliances and Cookware, Food and Commercial, Home and Outdoor Living, and Learning and Development. The Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr.

