State Street Corp Buys 23,770 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

State Street Corp grew its stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,831,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,770 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.15% of ManpowerGroup worth $134,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAN. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in ManpowerGroup by 260.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in ManpowerGroup during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in ManpowerGroup by 164.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup stock opened at $90.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 2.00. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.57 and a 1-year high of $100.99.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.57. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 0.47%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a yield of 2.7%. This is a positive change from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.26%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised ManpowerGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Truist raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. ManpowerGroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.36.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

