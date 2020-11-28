Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Chilton Investment Co. LLC

Chilton Investment Co. LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 706 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Amazon.com by 18.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,516,147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,459,236,000 after purchasing an additional 704,255 shares during the period. Softbank Group Corp acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at about $1,044,131,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 97.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 684,666 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,858,320,000 after buying an additional 337,591 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,051,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,283,569,000 after buying an additional 212,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 49.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 571,017 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,795,877,000 after buying an additional 189,453 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 309 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.97, for a total transaction of $1,025,870.73. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,907,793. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 8 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3,208.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,668.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 826 shares in the company, valued at $2,650,303.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,613 shares of company stock worth $38,861,289 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. Edward Jones reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Societe Generale increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,730.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3,900.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,587.67.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,195.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,603.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.57, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,191.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,001.25. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.23 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

