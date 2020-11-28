Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by First Interstate Bank

First Interstate Bank reduced its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,880 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,972 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.8% of First Interstate Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its stake in Amazon.com by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 941 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. DRH Investments Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. DRH Investments Inc. now owns 6,207 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,124,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,593,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Edward Jones restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,280.00 to $3,560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,587.67.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,195.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,603.27 billion, a PE ratio of 93.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3,191.38 and its 200-day moving average is $3,001.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $4.96. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total value of $4,248,898.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,139,865.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $21,263,784.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at $252,896,662.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,613 shares of company stock worth $38,861,289 over the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.