Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Purchases 100 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,975 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 214 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 950 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 115 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis Capital Management grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 39 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 52.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Societe Generale boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,730.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,600.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,587.67.

AMZN stock opened at $3,195.34 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,191.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,001.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,603.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total value of $904,086.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,383,864.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $1,007,312.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,072,083.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,613 shares of company stock worth $38,861,289 in the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

