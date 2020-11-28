TD Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 41.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,610 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $3,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BXP. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 28.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,785,000 after purchasing an additional 14,296 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 10.9% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 1.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 942,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,215,000 after purchasing an additional 8,989 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 10.3% in the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 3.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 154,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,936,000 after purchasing an additional 4,651 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boston Properties stock opened at $102.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.61. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.69 and a 52 week high of $147.83.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($1.06). Boston Properties had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 12.31%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is currently 55.92%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus increased their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $121.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $106.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.40.

Boston Properties Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

