Hamel Associates Inc. Sells 16 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Hamel Associates Inc. lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 209 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 16 shares during the quarter. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at $54,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Davis Capital Management lifted its position in Amazon.com by 11.4% during the second quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 39 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 52.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMZN opened at $3,195.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,603.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3,191.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,001.25. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $4.96. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $3,903.00 target price (up from $3,860.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 30th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,625.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,587.67.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.97, for a total value of $1,025,870.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,900 shares in the company, valued at $22,907,793. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,091.15, for a total value of $2,318,362.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,628,724.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,613 shares of company stock worth $38,861,289. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

